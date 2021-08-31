Tokyo Paralympics: Poles win three more medals

Polish paralympians won three more medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Poles managed to get two bronze medals and one silver medal in powerlifting, hand cycling and the shot put competition. In total Poles have already won 15 olympic medals.

Marzena Zięba took the bronze medal at the paralympic in powerlifting. The Pole raised 140 kg with her best attempt. The second best was Nigerian Loveline Obiji with 147 kg and the winner was Chinese Xuemei Deng with a lift of 153 kg.

We have more medals to announce!#Gold in the Women's +86kg #Powerlifting goes to Xuemei Deng of #CHN with a lift of 153kg#Silver to Loveline Obiji of #NGR #Bronze to Marzena Zieba of #POL #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 30, 2021

Renata Kałuża scooped Poland’s second bronze medal in the last 24 hours. The athlete took third place in the individual time trial in hand bikes, which are manually powered bicycles. She covered the 22.1 km distance in 33 minutes and 50 seconds. German Annika Zeyen won the race.

It's gold for former #WheelchairBasketball player Annika Zeyen in the women's H1-3 time trial 💪 #ParaCycling #Gold Annika Zeyen #GER 32:46.97#Silver Francesca Porcellato #ITA 33:30.52 #Bronze Renata Kaluza #POL 33:50.32 @UCI_paracycling #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 31, 2021

Lucyna Kornobys took the silver medal repeating her success from Rio de Janeiro. She repeated her feat from five years ago in finishing second in the shot put competition in a sitting position (F34). The shot putter obtained a distance of 8 meters and 60 centimeters with her best attempt. The winner was the defending champion Zou Lijuan, breaking the world record with a throw of 9 m 19 cm.

Women's F34 shot put medals are in!

Lijuan Zou #CHN breaks her own World record to take #Gold!

Lucyna Kornobys #POL takes #Silver, and Saida Amoudi #MAR wins Morocco's first medal of the Games 🙌#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 31, 2021

Poles have now won 15 medals in athletics, para table tennis, fencing, cycling and powerlifting. Of those 15, there were three gold, four silver and eight bronze.

Photo: Poland IN