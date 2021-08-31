Polish PM, EC dep head discuss rule of law and EU issues

“We continue dialogue on rule of law with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and on other relevant issues both for Poland and the EU,” Věra Jourová, deputy head of the European Commission (EC) wrote on social media after a meeting with the Polish PM.

“I recalled that the EU is a community of law based on mutual trust. This is why the rulings of the European Court of Justice must be fully respected,” she wrote.

“I am looking forward to more details on how Poland intends to implement recent rulings and stand ready to support the country in implementation of the EU law,” Ms Jourová added.

As previously reported by the EC, Věra Jourova will also talk to the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) and the chairman of the Civic Platform party, Donald Tusk, as well as with the leader of one the opposition parties in Poland, Szymon Hołownia.

On September 1, she will take part in the ceremony at Westerplatte, northern Poland, marking the 82nd anniversary of the outbreak of WWII.