Poland blocks EU Interior Ministers draft statement: report

Poland blocked a draft statement of the EU interior ministers because of the failure to include amendments regarding hybrid threats in connection with the situation in Belarus, according to unofficial sources of the Polish Press Agency (PAP). Work on the project will be carried out on Tuesday at the ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Situation on Polish-Belarusian border is a form of aggression on Poland: EC

“The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border is a form of aggression towards Poland,” the European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told a…

see more

An extraordinary meeting of EU interior ministers on the Afghan crisis is to be held in Brussels on Tuesday. The talks will also focus on the crisis related to migration from Belarus to the EU. After the meeting, the ministers are to adopt a joint statement, with the work on this project coordinated by Slovenia, which holds the Presidency in the European Council.

“Poland, supported by the Baltic states and the Visegrad Group states proposed on Monday at the meeting of the ambassadors of the Member States to the EU, to strengthen the provisions of a draft statement so that it would include provisions on hybrid threats and the need to strengthen the resilience of the EU in the context of these threats in connection with the situation in Belarus. However, Slovenia, holding the presidency, decided not to take these amendments into account. Poland would not support this draft statement, without taking into account the current crisis situation on the Belarusian border,” an EU source told PAP.

According to the Agency, the final shape of the statement will have to be negotiated at Tuesday’s ministerial meeting.

Last week, at a meeting of EU ambassadors, Poland raised the issue of Belarus’ actions regarding migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, said that the European Commission expressed unequivocal support for Poland and the Baltic states.

“I presented information about the situation on the border, as well as information about the meeting of the Polish Prime Minister with the leaders of the Baltic states, devoted to the situation on the external border of the EU. I thanked the European Commission for its unequivocal support. We must take this hybrid aggression by Belarus seriously, as an attack on the EU in retaliation for EU sanctions against Belarus. Lukashenko’s regime makes no secret of the fact that its actions against the European Union are of a retaliatory nature,” Mr Sadoś told PAP last week.

According to unofficial information, further EU sanctions against Belarus are being prepared in Brussels. New sanction lists will contain the names of people involved in Belarus’ recent activities related to the use of migrants in hybrid aggression against the EU.