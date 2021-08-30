Baltic Pipe to reach full capacity by end of 2022: official

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline will be launched on time; initially with a capacity of 2-3 billion cubic meters per year, it will receive full capacity by the end of 2022, said Piotr Naimski, the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure on Monday.

According to the official, the Danes will make their gas system available to ensure the transmission of the necessary amounts of gas to Poland on October 1, 2022. The turn of events was caused by delays caused by the suspension of construction of certain sections of the gas pipeline in Denmark.

Mr Naimski pointed out that, in accordance with the declarations of the Danish authorities and the operator, the Baltic Pipe will reach its full capacity of 10 billion cubic meters annually by the end of 2022.

“2022 will be the moment to state that the strategy of diversifying the directions of gas supplies and making them safe for Poland works,” he said, thanking all the entities involved in the project.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project that is to create a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets and end users in neighbouring countries. The pipeline will be able to transport 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 billion cubic meters from Poland to Denmark.

The goal of Baltic Pipe is to make Poland more independent from monopolistic Gazprom supplies, the contract with whom will expire in December of next year.