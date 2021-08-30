EU removes six countries, including US, from “safe travel” list

EU countries agreed on Monday to remove the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the EU’s “safe travel”. This means that their nationals will be subject to tighter COVID-19 checks at EU borders.

The list aims to standardise travel rules across the EU, although it does not bind individual EU countries as they are free to set their own border policies. It is successively updated based on the latest disease data.

As Reuters points out, some EU countries, such as Germany and Belgium have already marked the United States as red, which means a test and quarantine is required. In France and the Netherlands, for example, the United States is classified as a safe country.

The EU list currently includes 17 countries, including Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

EU countries are currently admitting most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated, although some countries require tests and a quarantine period depending on the country of arrival.