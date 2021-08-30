Afghan MP thanks Polish state for 20 years of dedication

“I would like to sincerely thank the Polish state for 20 years of work, dedication and help that the Polish state has brought to Afghans. Thank you for everything you did, for the help that you gave Afghans on the evacuation mission in recent days, and for saving many lives. If not for your help and your sacrifice, I would not be alive,” said Afghan MP Rahima Jami after meeting with Speaker of the Sejm Elżbieta Witek and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak on Monday.

“Everything was taken from us, all our things were taken from us – clothes, our homes, our lives. Today I had to buy myself new clothes to be able to come here to you. I had nothing,” she emotionally added, stressing that Afghanistan has now turned into a country ruled by terrorists.

“Today in Afghanistan there are young people who would like to fight, want democracy and peace. Many of them, including soldiers, lost their lives to build Afghanistan. We created an army, police, and appropriate services. We built schools, hospitals, roads, we did a lot to achieve this goal. What were our and NATO efforts worth, when it took the Taliban 15 days to take over Afghanistan?” she said.

“I wanted to ask NATO, the Americans: what happened? How did it happen that Afghanistan fell so quickly into the hands of the hostile Taliban? What happened to this twenty year effort?” she asked.

“In 15 days, all power has passed into the hands of the Taliban. Behind all of this is the president and his entourage. During the few years of his presidency, we have lost many troops, thousands of children and women have suffered. Now, President Ghani and his entourage are not in Afghanistan, they have taken refuge somewhere abroad, she said. “However, I believe that it is impossible to defeat the country and destroy us. I wish that the international community could punish President Ghani and those who surround him for their omissions,” she added.

“I would like to hear a response from NATO members, America. One that would give some hope for the people who are in Afghanistan, for the women whose children are in this country. What will you do after 20 years when so much dedication, effort and sacrifice has been put into this country? Will we be ready to squander it all and go back to zero?” she asked.

“I would like the situation in Afghanistan to be fixed. Once again, I am begging you, pleading for help,” she concluded.