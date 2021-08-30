Poland wants to include hybrid threats in EU declaration on migration

Poland blocked a draft declaration of EU interior ministers in Brussels about migration issues, because it did not include amendments on hybrid threats and the need to strengthen the EU’s resilience to them in connection with the situation in Belarus, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) sources said.

Poland received support from the Baltic states and the Visegrad Group countries on the matter.

However, Slovenia, holding the EU presidency, decided not to take into account these amendments. In turn, Poland said that without taking into account the current crisis situation on the Belarusian border, it would not support this draft statement.

An extraordinary meeting on the Afghan crisis is to be held by EU interior ministers in Brussels on Tuesday. According to PAP, after blocking the draft statement, the new text will have to be negotiated there.

The talks will also focus on the crisis related to migration from Belarus to the EU.