Tennis: four Poles compete in US Open

The US Open started in New York on Monday. The singles winner will claim USD 2.5 million prize. After a year, fans return to the stands, but only those who are vaccinated. Four Poles will compete in the singles – Iga Świątek, Magda Linette, Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak.

The winners of singles will leave New York, which for years has been referred to as the Big Apple, with USD 2.5 million (EUR 2.12 million). This is the biggest cash bonus of the season. Second in this respect was Wimbledon – USD 2.34 million (EUR 1.98 million), and the third is the Australian Open – USD 2 million (EUR 1.7 million).

Although these amounts are impressive, in the past, the top tournaments paid even more, for example, Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu collected 3.85 million dollars for winning the US Open in 2019. The reduction in salaries is due to the Professional Tennis Player Association, the new union-like organisation, which was founded shortly after Novak Djoković and Vasek Pospisil left ATP Player Council in 2020. The two loudly called for ATP’s financial transparency and a fair distribution of profits. So far, their efforts have led the organisers of the Grand Slam tournaments to raise the prize pools and redistribute them.

The organisers will spend a record USD 57.5 million (EUR 48.74 million). Greater funds have been made available thanks to the return of fans. Last year, due to their absences, the budget loss of the American federation (USTA) amounted to USD 180 million (EUR 152.57 million).

Friday’s rectification allowed entry for fans who were able to provide a certificate confirming that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to everyone over the age of 12.

All eyes will be on Djoković, who will have the chance to win every Grand Slam tournament this year. Only five people can boast of such an achievement, the last of which was the Australian Rod Laver in 1969, and the German player Steffi Graf in 1988. Djokovic can also set the record for Grand Slam triumphs, which currently stands at 20, which belongs to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer, who will not be in New York.

A virtual ticket will be offered for the first time. On the virtualgrounds.usopen.org website, one can walk around the facilities, watch players’ training sessions, shop in souvenir shops or visit sponsor booths. The organisers also added a Scavenger Hunt-style game, where participants must find five tennis balls that are hidden in a virtual facility every day.

The 14th time hosts of the US Open have also set their sights on the environmentally friendly nature of the tournament. The United States Tennis Association will pay for the same number of trees to be planted in California (in the areas after the 2020 fires) as the number of competitors taking part in this year’s tournament. Another initiative will be the financing of installations of kitchen stoves in Darfur, Sudan, where the air, due to non-ecological systems, is very polluted, which of course affects not only the environment but also the health of the inhabitants. Sponsors and partners are obliged to provide recycled products.