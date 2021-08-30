US-owned TV news station may continue to broadcast

Poland’s radio and television regulator KRRiT has agreed to put the TVN24 satellite television news channel on the official register, which “ensures the continuity of broadcasting of TVN24 programmes after September 26, 2021, regardless of the results of current proceedings.”

TVN24 has been struggling to get its licence renewed for one-and-a-half years. Its current permit expires on September 26. In mid-August, the station owner, Discovery, obtained a Dutch licence for its news channel. It will take effect if TVN does not get a Polish licence.

Pursuant to EU law, satellite licenses obtained in one of the Member States are valid on the entire territory of the EU. In practice, it allows for the broadcasting of channels on satellite platforms, cable networks and internet streaming platforms. Nevertheless, the station wants to continue operating with a Polish license.

Earlier in August, the lower house of parliament adopted an amendment to Poland’s Broadcasting Act tabled by MPs from ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), which specifies that only entities headquartered in European Economic Area (EEA) countries can be granted a broadcasting licence, provided they are not dependent on entities from outside the EEA. Similar solutions are in force in some other states of the EU, including Austria and Germany. However, the bill will now be put to a vote in the Senate, which is likely to reject or amend it since the opposition has a majority in the upper house.

The amendment in question raises various doubts, especially in the field of Polish-US cooperation. When asked on Tuesday on public TV channel TVP Info whether he was going to sign the so-called media law, President Andrzej Duda stated that “this is a very controversial solution that is incomprehensible to our American partners.” The president believes the nationalisation of media in Poland “should take place on the principles of a free market.”

If introduced, the new regulation would affect TVN, known for its government-critical stance. In effect, Discovery could be forced to sell the station.