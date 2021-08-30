Gas giant takes over Ukrainian peer

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has bought a majority stake in the Ukrainian company Karpatgazvydobuvannia, holding a gas exploration licence for the bordering Poland region of Lviv.

According to PGNiG, the results of the geophysical and geological tests taken so far in the area are promising. Paweł Majewski, the company’s CEO, said that they had plans to drill a well and carry out further tests in the area in the second half of 2022.

“If the results of the analyses are confirmed and we find gas, production will start in 2023,” he stated.

The PGNiG CEO went on to say that the area covers over 200 square kilometres and is a geological continuation of the Przemyśl field in eastern Poland, which has been exploited for 60 years.

The previous owner of the company was ERU Management Services, which has been a long-term partner of PGNiG on the Ukrainian market to whom the Polish concern sells gas.