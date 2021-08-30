Luxury yacht firm scoops top prize at international awards

Gdańsk company Sunreef Yachts was awarded ‘Best Sailing Yacht’ for its new Sunreef 70 model.

A Gdańsk company specialising in custom-made luxury yachts and catamarans has confirmed its place as one of the global leaders in its field after winning a prestigious award at the International Yacht and Aviation Awards 2021.

Sunreef Yachts was awarded ‘Best Sailing Yacht’ for its new Sunreef 70 model which was recognised for its ‘innovative and trendsetting design which combines outstanding living space with great performance under sail and advanced technology’.

Measuring 21.4 m / 70.1 Ft long, with 287 m² / 3089.24 Ft² living area, the category A luxury yacht is now due to premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Earlier this year, the company scooped another international award after the Catamaran it built for tennis ace Rafal Nadal was named ‘Best of the Best’ in June by the influential Robb Report magazine.

Named ‘Great White’, Nadal’s Catamaran will be exclusively showcased at the upcoming Monaco Yacht show at the end of September.

The company has also helped put Poland on the map as a leader in the production of luxury yachts.

According to Eurostat data, Poland is now considered an EU leader in the sale of yachts, with exports of Polish yachts accounting for 60 percent of total yacht exports in the EU in 2018, while over the period from 2014-2018, the value of exports doubled from EUR 184 mln to EUR 395 mln.

Rafal Nadal pictured with Sunreef Yachts owner Francis Lapp, said he was delighted to join the Sunreef Yachts family.

In 2018, Karolina Paszkiewicz-Kołacz, marketing director of Sunreef Yachts said: “Sixteen years ago no-one had ever heard of a luxury product ‘Made in Poland’.

“Back then exclusiveness was associated with countries such as France and Italy. Now it is different. Polish yachts are a leading export, and boats with a Polish label are regarded as high quality, innovative and elegant.”

The company is also considered one of the most innovative in its field after launching the world’s first 74ft luxury oceangoing catamaran with a flybridge.

Karolina Paszkiewicz-Kołacz, marketing director of Sunreef Yachts

The firm is currently investing heavily in eco technologies after the launch of its full range of eco catamarans in 2020 and a high profile partnership with former racing driver Nico Rosberg, who is the company’s eco ambassador.

In October 2020 Rosberg said: “Sunreef is really trail-blazing when it comes to sustainable luxury yachting.

“It’s fascinating what they’re doing”, and described their eco innovations as “a huge jump in sustainability”.