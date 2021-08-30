Volleyball: Poland defeats Ukraine to reach Euro quarter-finals

Poland advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s volleyball European Championships 2021 after defeating Ukraine 3:1 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. On Tuesday, the Polish team will face the favourites – Turkey – in the quarter-final clash.

It was arguably Poland’s worst performance of the tournament. After the unexpected loss of the first set, they managed to bounce back and win the next two sets, although the Ukrainian players proved tough opponents and were close to causing an upset.

The Polish team only gained full control over the game in the fourth set. With the score level at 9:9 Poland went on to score nine points in a row and had no problems with winning this part comfortably, thanks to the brilliant serves of Zuzanna Górecka.

An excellent performance by Zuzanna Efimienko-Młotkowska, who recorded 17 points, including 9 after blocks, enabled the team coached by Jacek Nawrocki to overcome the crisis. Although she was not in the same stunning form as in previous matches, Magdalena Stysiak added a vital 14 points to help Poland progress into the final eight of the tournament.

On Tuesday, the Polish team will face Turkey, who beat the Czech Republic 3:1, in the quarter-finals.

Poland – Ukraine 3:1 (21:25, 25:21, 25:22, 25:17).