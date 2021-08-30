Situation on Polish-Belarusian border is a form of aggression on Poland: EC

“The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border is a form of aggression towards Poland,” the European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told a conference in Brussels on Monday, once again commenting on the border crisis. “This is an attempt (…) to instrumentalise people for political purposes,” he added.

The spokesman stressed that at this point it is important to say who is responsible for this situation. “This is an attempt by a third country [Belarus] to instrumentalise people for political purposes, which we strongly reject and describe as a form of aggression,” he said. Mr Jahnz also emphasised that the EC is in constant contact with the Polish authorities regarding this matter.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania accuse Belarus of organising the transfer of immigrants to their territory under the so-called hybrid war. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Poland and the Baltic states assessed that the crisis on the borders with Belarus had been planned and systematically organised by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka. They also called on the Belarusian authorities to stop activities leading to the escalation of the conflict.



On Sunday, Border Guard officers prevented 74 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland.

The observations of the Border Guard show that the group of 24 to 30 migrants, has been wandering at the north-east border with Belarus for about three weeks, trying to come illegally to Poland.

European Union Commissioner for Migration Ylva Johansson said on Friday that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is not a migration issue, but part of Lukashenka’s aggression against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in order to destabilise the EU.

The press service of the EC told the Polish Press Agency that this was also the position of the European Union that had been previously expressed by EU foreign ministers.