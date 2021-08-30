Polish MFA thanks Uzbekistan, Georgia for help in Afghanistan evacuation

The Polish Foreign Ministry thanked the Uzbek authorities for their help in the efficient implementation of the evacuation mission from Afghanistan, as well as Georgia for its support in the evacuation process.

Half a million Afghans could flee across borders: UNHCR

see more

“We thank the Uzbek authorities for their support in the swift implementation of the evacuation from Afghanistan. The mission was possible due to the close partnership and the opening of Navoi airport. This is another confirmation of Uzbeki solidarity and an important step towards deepening Polish-Uzbek cooperation,” the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote on social media.

We thank ���� authorities for their support in swift implementation of the evacuation from #Afghanistan. The mission was possible due to close partnership & opening of Navoi airport. This is another confirmation of ����solidarity and important step towards deepening �������� cooperation.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs ���� (@PolandMFA) August 30, 2021

It also expressed its gratitude to Georgia for the country’s support in the evacuation process. “Polish, European and Afghan citizens that were our allies for many years are now safe also due to assistance of the authorities in Tbilisi for implementation of the transfer flights,” it wrote.

We express also our gratitude to #Georgia ���� for its support in evacuation process. Polish, #EU and Afghan citizens that were our allies for many years are now safe also due to assistance of the authorities in #Tbilisi for implementation of the transfer flights.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs ���� (@PolandMFA) August 30, 2021

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the evacuation action from Afghanistan ended that day. There were a total of 44 flights, evacuating more than 1,100 people.

After the United States withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban occupied much of the country. On August 15, they entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Since then, EU and NATO countries have been in the process of evacuating their citizens and associates from Afghanistan.

The evacuation performed by the Polish services was carried out by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by Polish national carrier PLL LOT planes.