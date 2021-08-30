Polish Police to help Lithuania protect its border

A group of 53 Polish police officers will travel to Lithuania to help secure the border against migrants crossing into the country from Belarus. “You will be there to support operations designed to protect the independence and sovereignty of the borders of our neighbour,” Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Interior Minister, told the delegated officers.

The dispatch of the officers follows a request for help from the Lithuanian government owing to the increasing numbers of migrants, who are, according to the Polish and Lithuanian government, being pushed across the border by the Belarusian authorities.

“We must, and we want to support the Lithuanians,” Mariusz Kamiński, Polish Interior Minister, said on Monday, adding that Poland has always shown solidarity to its neighbours. On the same day, together with Jarosław Szymczyk, the head of the Polish Police, he met the officers leaving for Lithuania.

“We have been dealing with a cynical game by the Belarusian regime on the Polish and Lithuanian borders,” Kamiński said, stressing that “this is an act of revenge on the Polish and Lithuanian states for having become a safe place for representatives of the Belarusian opposition.”

The number of migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries trying to cross the Belarusian border into neighbouring EU states has increased sharply in recent months.

Many people have tried to get into Lithuania as well as Poland, Estonia and Latvia, which have accused Belarus of organising the transfer of immigrants to its territory as part of a “hybrid war.”