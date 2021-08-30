Over 44 percent of Poles want higher taxes for foreign companies: survey

Over 44 percent of Poles want foreign companies operating in Poland to pay higher taxes than companies with Polish capital, according to a study conducted by UCE Research. 73.1 percent of them believe that all foreign companies should pay more and 20.8 percent pointed to companies from outside the EU.

The opposite opinion was shared by 31.1 percent of Poles with 20.2 percent of respondents having no opinion on this matter and 4.2 percent of respondents saying that they are not interested in it at all.

“The fact that almost half of Poles are in favour of foreign companies paying higher taxes than domestic companies, may in part result from consumer patriotism,” Krzysztof Zych, chief analyst of UCE Research said.

Among the respondents who opted for higher taxes for foreign companies, 73.1 percent of them indicated all foreign companies. “On the other hand, 20.8 percent of Poles say that taxes should be increased only to entities outside the European Union, while 6.1 percent of respondents did not know how to answer the question asked,” the analyst added.

The study shows that those exceeding EUR 1,969 net monthly income support raising taxes for non-Polish companies the most (53.9 pct of indications). Poles earning less than PLN 1,000 (EUR 219) a month are the least likely to support raising taxes (35.1 pct).

In addition, the study shows that supporters of higher taxes for foreign companies most often live in cities with over 50,000 inhabitants, meanwhile in villages and smaller towns people are less likely to want higher taxes for foreign companies.

The survey was conducted in mid-August this year using the CAWI (Computer-Assisted Web Interview) method by UCE Research and SYNO Poland among 1,037 adult Poles. The sample was representative in terms of gender, age, town size, education and region.