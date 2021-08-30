COVID-19: 151 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 151 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,888,385 including 155,991 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 156,036 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,340.

According to the ministry, 52,181 people are quarantined and 2,657,054 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,991 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,194,405 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,722,803 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 56 out of 578 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 217,285,919 coronavirus cases, 4,516,266 deaths and 194,184,194 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 39,665,515, India has the second most with 32,737,939 cases and Brazil third with 20,741,815.