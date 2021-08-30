Poland reports 151 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland recorded 151 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 204 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 429 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 403 recorded the day prior, including 56 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 52,181 people are under quarantine. So far 2,657,054 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,194,405 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,722,803 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.