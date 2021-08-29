Defense Ministry states border fence with Belarus will be cheaper than media reports

The Polish Ministry of Defense has rebutted the media reports stating that the border fence currently under construction along the border with Belarus will cost around EUR 88 million. The ministry has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the fact that soldiers are building the fence with materials the army has at hand means that the total cost will be many times lower than the EUR 88 mln reported by money.pl.

The ministry did not want to give the exact cost of the construction but stressed that “the fence is being built by soldiers, without the use of outside contractors; it is being constructed with materials that are in the inventory of the Polish Armed Forces.”

The 2.5 metre-high fence under construction consists of three layers of concertina wire laid ring on ring. The posts which are the basis for the concertina are dug more than a metre into the ground.

The ministry states that the main task of the fence is to slow down attempts to illegally cross the border, giving the military and the Border Guard time to react.

More than 10 km of the fence has been erected just in the first three days of construction.

The fence began to be installed on Wednesday in the region of the village of Zubrzyca Wielka in Podlaskie Voivodeship.

The construction of the first stretch of the 150-kilometre-long fence is expected to last a couple of weeks.

The decision to erect the fence was taken after the Belarusian regime started flying in migrants from the Middle East earlier this summer, with the country’s security service then escorting the migrants towards the borders with its three neighbouring EU states, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

The Polish Border Guard revealed on Sunday that it had recorded more than 3,200 attempts to cross into Poland illegally from Belarus just in the month of August.