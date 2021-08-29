Speaker of the Senate states Poland needs almost ten-fold reduction of hospitals

The speaker of the opposition-controlled Senate has stated that Poland needs to reduce the number of hospitals in the country from around a thousand to just 130. Tomasz Grodzki presented the proposal at the Future Poland Campus organised by the Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.

The event is viewed as an attempt by Trzaskowski to maintain the momentum he acquired after winning 49 percent of the votes in the Polish presidential election. Between August 27th and September 2nd, a number of discussions between young Poles and opposition politicians as well as foreign guests will be held under the patronage of the Mayor of Warsaw.

Speaking at a panel discussion dedicated to the healthcare service sector, Speaker of the Senate Tomasz Grodzki argued that Poland should dismantle the vast majority of its local state hospitals.

The Civic Platform party politician pointed out that Denmark has radically reduced the number of hospitals, which according to Mr Grodzki has had a very positive effect on the Danish healthcare system.

The Speaker stated that there were 132 hospitals in Denmark 16 years ago, but the figure had since been reduced to only 16 larger hospitals. Mr Grodzki assured that no one had lost their job during this reform. “The staff is satisfied and patients rank Danish medicine third in the world” – he emphasised.

He continued by stating “We have almost a thousand hospitals in Poland today, but there should be about 130 hospitals to serve 40 million inhabitants.

The main event on Friday at Future Poland Campus in Olsztyn was a debate between Rafał Trzaskowski and the head of the Civic Platform party and former Polish PM Donald Tusk.

On Saturday, all eyes were on the discussion between the mayors of London, Vilnius and Gdansk. London mayor Sadiq Khan swung at the ruling Law and Justice party by saying “the

Polish government wants to take power away from the Mayor of Warsaw, because they realise that Rafal Trzaskowski is a very popular politician, but at the same time he is on the opposite side of the political scene”.

The London mayor continued by stressing that the attendees of the event have to oppose the Polish authorities, because “once they have dealt with Trzaskowski, they will come after you”.