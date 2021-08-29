COVID-19: 204 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 204 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,888,231 including 156,036 still active.

The Health Ministry announced 204 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,888,231 including 156,036 still active. The number of active cases was 155,769 yesterday.

The ministry also announced that there had been no new fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The death toll in Poland remains at 75,340.

According to the ministry, a total of 53,308 people are quarantined and 2,656,855 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 156,036 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 36,171,384 vaccine doses have been administered. 18,704,011 people have been fully vaccinated so far.