Poland reports 204 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, no deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 204 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 290 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 403 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 406 recorded the day prior, including 57 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 53,308 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,855 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,171,384 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,704,011 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.