She sacrificed her life: PM on the 75th death anniversary of “Inka”

Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the death of Danuta Siedzikówna, nom de guerre “Inka”. “Fortunately, the times of peace do not require such heroism from us, but admiration for faithfulness to the principles of heroes such as “Inka” should always accompany us,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

“She sacrificed her life, her youth, because she believed that decency required it. The tragedy of young people born during the Second Polish Republic was that their testimonies of patriotism often meant death,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

He added that Inka took her attachment to her homeland and the conviction about the deep sense of loyalty to the oath taken from her family home. “This is not the first time in the history of Poland that the family home has shaped the behaviour of the young generation in the face of life challenges. This attitude of young people during and after the war, when they decided to continue the fight, is an important testimony for the educational system, teachers and educators,” the head of the government stressed.

Danuta Siedzikówna nom de guerre “Inka” was a medical orderly in the AK 5th Wilno (Polish for Vilnius) Brigade, fighting against the communist regime after WWII. In 1946, she was sentenced to death and executed at the age of 17.

Her body was not discovered until January 8, 2015. On August 28, 2016 together with Feliks Selmanowicz nom de guerre “Zagończyk”, Inka was buried at the Garrison Cemetery in Gdańsk. President Andrzej Duda issued a decision appointing her to the first officer rank.