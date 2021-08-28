Lukashenka regime cracks down on independent journalism

The Supreme Court of Belarus abolished the independent Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), which monitors the situation of the media in the country and defends the rights of journalists.

In July, the Ministry of Justice announced that it had filed a motion with the Supreme Court for the liquidation of BAJ in connection with “failure to take action to remove the violations by BAŻ and repeated (after a written warning) violation of the law”.

The ministry argued that BAJ had not provided the necessary documents on the formal aspects of the organisation’s operation in a timely manner. BAJ replied that it did not have access to the necessary documents because the organisation’s office was sealed after a police search with the documents inside.

According to Arleta Bojke, a Polish Public Television (TVP) journalist 27 members of the organisation are in custody, and many more are accused of various types of crimes like tax crimes or inciting hatred.

She added that “Journalists are offered to sign letters asking Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s pardon, this is also an action to break this social group, (…) so that they also start accusing each other.

BAJ has been operating since 1995 and associates with over 1,300 media employees. It is also a member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ).

BAJ announced that it will continue its activities even in the event of liquidation.