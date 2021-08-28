Legendary Polish soprano dies at 91

Woody Ochnio/PAP

Polish and international opera star Teresa Żylis-Gara, one of the most celebrated sopranos of our time, has died at the age of 91.

News about the artist’s death was posted on Facebook on Saturday by the Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera.

“We have just received news of the death of Teresa Żylis-Gara with great sadness. Goodbye, Maestra … Her unparalleled lyrical soprano with captivating timbre and dramatic possibilities delighted audiences of both concert halls and opera theatres around the world: New York, Paris, Munich, London, Milan,” the post read.

“Teresa Żylis-Gara, the most famous Polish soprano, legend of the opera stage, promoter of Polish music, teacher, has passed away. Honour her memory!” Culture Minister Piotr Gliński wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

A graduate of the Music Conservatory in Łódź, central Poland, Żylis-Gara made her operatic debut as the eponymous heroine in Stanisław Moniuszko’s Halka in 1956.

With her spectacular performance in 1966 in Paris, where she played the role of Donna Elvira in ‘Don Giovanni’ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, she launched her international career performing in opera houses, initially in Germany, and later in Salzburg, Vienna, Milan, London and San Francisco.

Between 1970 and 1984, she was a soloist of the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Her partners on the operatic stage included iconic stars such as Jose Carreras, Luciano Pavarotti, Carlo Bergonzi, Franco Corelli, Placido Domingo and Sherill Milnes.