Poles divided over compulsory Covid vaccinations – survey

Albert Zawada/PAP

A poll has shown that while 42.8 percent of the Polish public believe Covid-19 vaccinations should not be mandatory, 24.7 percent of those polled believe the obligation should apply to both adults and children and 17.9 percent that it should apply to adults only.

The survey was conducted by SW Research for the Rp.pl portal. Of those surveyed, 14.6 percent had no opinion on whether vaccination should be compulsory.

The vice president of the research agency, Piotr Zimolzak, commented that, “compulsory vaccination in any form is more often opposed by women (46 percent) than by men (40 percent).”

“The idea of introducing compulsory vaccinations is not supported by more than every second respondent aged 25 to 34 years and by 48 percent of respondents with a monthly income between PLN 2,001 and PLN 3,000 (EUR 437.3 to EUR 655.71),” he said.

“Taking into account the size of place of residency, the highest percentage of opponents to compulsory vaccinations live in towns of 20,000 to 99,000 inhabitants,” Zimolzak added.

SW Research conducted the poll online between August 24-25 on a representative sample of 800 users of the ‘SW Panel’ aged 18 and over.