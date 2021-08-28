Polish Chess World Cup winner: Defeating Magnus Carlsen was key to victory

Polish chess prodigy, 23-year-old Jan-Krzysztof Duda has told reporters from the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he has received congratulations from some of the world’s best chess players, active and retired, after his victory in the recent Chess World Cup in Sochi, Russia.

The tournament takes place every two years and is the most prestigious chess tournament after the official World Championship. In the semifinals of the World Cup, Duda defeated the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, who has been the undisputed champion ever since he first won the title in 2013.

“Everything that could help me – helped”. – this is how Jan-Krzysztof Duda commented on his triumph in the chess World Cup in Sochi in an interview with PAP.

PAP: You were the first ever Polish chess player to win the World Cup and qualify for the candidate tournament. In the semifinals and final of the tournament in Sochi, you eliminated current champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Russian Sergey Karjakin. Some time has passed since your triumph on August 5 and the emotions have subsided. How do you look at this success today?

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: I think it was a surprise, both for me and the whole world of chess. I must admit that before the event, I had not considered the possibility that I could win the World Cup. Of course, you know that you play to win.

Meanwhile, I managed to make everything click and it worked out perfectly. My appetite grew with eating so to say. I was winning against more and more opponents, so at some point, the thought came to me that if I was doing so well, then I could actually go all the way. Of course winning against Magnus in the semifinals was a big thing for me. First of all, I defeated the reigning world champion, secondly, I advanced to the final and at the same time was given the possibility to fight for the title.

PAP: How did Carlsen react to the defeat immediately after the game?

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: He congratulated me according to tradition. However, he left quickly, so there was no opportunity for a longer conversation. But later, after my final victory over Karjakin, he also congratulated me, and he was the first to do so. He emphasized that I deserved it since I didn’t lose a single game.

PAP: Were there any crises, weaker matches in Sochi?

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: There are no easy matches at the World Cup. Of course the duel with Magnus was the most difficult, because it was against the strongest opponent and for the highest stakes, but each of the rivals fought tooth and nail, so it was not easy. Even the games in the early rounds were difficult, especially the one against Guillermo Vasquez from Paraguay. I had never heard of him before and it turned out that he plays at a grandmaster level.

PAP: You said you played the best games of your life when you defeated Santosh Gujrathi Vidit?

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: Yes, later I won against Magnus, and it was a much more difficult duel considering the stage of the tournament and the psychological pressure, but if we talk about the aesthetics of the game, the one with Vidit was really spectacular. First, there was a quite long build-up, somewhere up to move 20, then our positions became clear and a lot happened in this specific variant, while not much worked in accordance with standard theories. The fans must have certainly enjoyed watching the ending. I had a knight, and my opponent had three pawns for that piece, so the position was sharp, unclear, although it seemed to be a draw. However, I managed to find a way to win in a cinematic way, which was quite nice. Another cool thing was that at one point I gave up my knight, my opponent was left with a mathematical advantage with three pawns, but the move was mine and he could not avoid the checkmate.

PAP: When you returned from Sochi you had a taste of fame. You met with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sports, received congratulations from the Presidential couple and the Prime Minister while also signing a sponsorship contract with PKN Orlen.

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: Of course I am very happy about it. PKN Orlen is the largest company in Poland, with a lot of experience in supporting great Polish athletes. I am very pleased that I was accepted into this group. Winning the World Cup was also beneficial for the Polish chess scene.It is all great, all these honors. However, I must admit that I am not a media person, I certainly do not love it, it is not my world, but I have satisfaction from knowing that my achievement helps develop this sport in Poland as chess is being talked about.

PAP: During the press conference in Warsaw, former world champion Garry Kasparov spoke highly of you. You later met him on the occasion of the Mokate Festival “Chess in Ustroń connecting generations”.

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: We spoke for a while. I had a tight schedule there but Kasparov was even more besieged by the media than I was. He was the special guest of the event. I had the pleasure of having dinner with him twice. We exchanged remarks on several topics, including the upcoming World Championship final between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi. I told Kasparov that I am convinced that Carlsen will win. It is very nice that Kasparov came to Poland, it helps to popularize chess here. He is a great person, an intelligent man with whom you can talk about more than just chess.

PAP: Starting Saturday, playing at home in front of your computer, you will participate in your fifth online tournament of the Champions Chess Tour series. What other tournaments await you in the coming months?

Jan-Krzysztof Duda: We have the online chess Olympiad, where Poland is defending the bronze medal, and also the European team chess championship in Slovenia coming up.

Jan-Krzysztof Duda has been the great hope of Polish chess for years. In 2008, Duda won the World Youth Chess Championship in the under-10 category. He achieved the title of grandmaster in 2013 at the age of 15 years and 21 days.