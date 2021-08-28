The sounds of the Tatras

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we delve into the world of the Tatra mountains and a new audio play about the life of the highlanders.

A sneak preview of a new audio play by journalists and lovers of oral history Barbara Caillot and Aleksandra Karkowska, a spin-off of their earlier book ‘Na Giewont Się Patrzy’ which looks at the local lore of the Tatra Mountains, complete with authentic górale highlanders and music from the Trebunia-Tutka family.

There is no news this episode – our weekly reviews resume in September!

Is there anything you want to hear or read about? Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!

Audio clip used with permission from the authors.