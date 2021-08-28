COVID-19: 290 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 290 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,888,028 including 155,980 still active. The number of active cases was 155,769 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,340.

According to the ministry, a total of 55,511 people are quarantined and 2,656,708 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,980 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,127,090 vaccine doses have been administered. 18,670,217 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 50 out of 578 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 216,299,301 coronavirus cases, 4,500,421 deaths and 193,279,064 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 39,540,401. India has the second most with 32,649,947 cases and Brazil third with 20,703,906.