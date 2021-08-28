Poland reports 290 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, five deaths

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland recorded 290 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 258 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 406 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 388 recorded the day prior, including 50 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 55,511 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,708 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,127,090 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,670,217 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.