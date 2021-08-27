Half a million Afghans could flee across borders: UNHCR

Up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, appealing to all neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking safety, Reuters reported.

“In terms of numbers, we are preparing for around 500,000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario,” Kelly Clements, deputy U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told a Geneva news briefing on Friday.

“While we have not seen large outflows of Afghans at this point, the situation inside Afghanistan has evolved more rapidly than anyone expected,” she added.

UNHCR recalled that there were already 2.2 mln Afghani refugees all over the world, most of them in Pakistan and Iran.

According to UNHCR data, apart from the Afghans fleeing abroad, as many as 558,000 were internally displaced.

Ms Clements said that the UNHCR Filippo Grandi had held talks with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other donors regarding financial support for the agency’s plan to shelter and care for new arrivals.