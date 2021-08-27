President, PM send condolences to USA over Kabul attacks

Poland’s president and prime minister have sent the US government condolences over attacks in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday which killed 13 US troops and injured 18. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“Allow me to express, on behalf of the Polish nation, my deepest sorrow and sincerest condolences on the devastating loss of life suffered by the American people following the heinous terrorist attacks on Kabul airport in Afghanistan,” President Andrzej Duda wrote in a letter to his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

“As President of the Republic of Poland and Commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces, I condemn in the strongest terms possible this senseless assault on innocent civilians and U.S. service personnel,” he wrote.

“The heroic American servicemen and women who perished went above and beyond the call of duty, aiding those at Kabul airport whose lives were imperilled by a hostile group antithetical to the values espoused by our countries and the international community,” the letter continued.

The president went on to mention that Polish and US soldiers had served together across the globe and the “the dangerous, and often bitter, experiences shared by Polish and American military personnel were of consequential value to the long-lasting Polish-American brotherhood-in-arms.” The President also took to Twitter to extend condolences and condemn the attacks.

I condemn in strongest terms the heinous attacks at Kabul airport that resulted in dozens of casualties, including US army soldiers, our Allies. My prayers go to the families of those affected by this act of cowardice. Poland stands with our US and Afghani friends.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) August 26, 2021

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Friday that “Afghanistan is a ticking bomb today. Quite literally. “#KabulAttacks shocked us. What we are witnessing is a dramatic end of a long-standing mission,” he wrote. “We stand with our American allies at this difficult time. I express my deepest condolences. You can always count on Poland.”

Afghanistan is a ticking bomb today. Quite literally. #KabulAttacks shocked us. What we are witnessing is a dramatic end of a long-standing mission. We stand with our American allies at this difficult time. I express my deepest condolences. You can always count on Poland.

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) August 27, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, two suicide bomb attacks occurred close to Kabul airport, aimed at crowds of people trying to reach the facility, which is controlled by western forces conducting evacuation operations. In addition to the US soldiers, at least 95 Afghans were also killed in the attacks.