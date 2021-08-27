EU sees situation on Polish-Belarusian border as aggression against Poland

The European Commission does not see the situation in the categories of a migration issue but aggression against Poland, media services of the European Commission told the Polish Press Agency (PAP), adding that such is the stance of the European Union and one already previously expressed by EU member states’ FMs.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs, also responsible for matters linked to migration, Ylva Johansson told New York Times on Thursday that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is not a matter of migration but part and parcel of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s aggression against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia aimed at the destabilisation of the EU.

“This area between the Poland and Belarus borders is not a migration issue, but part of the aggression of Lukashenko toward Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, with the aim to destabilise the E.U.,’’ she said in the interview.

The PAP asked the European Commission to confirm this statement on Friday.

The Commission’s spokesperson Christian Wigand replied saying that “such is indeed the European Commission’s stance, we could even say in broader terms that such is the stance of the EU — a stance that has been expressed in similar terms by the FMs of EU member states.”

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a transport of migrants into their territories in what comes to be known as part of hybrid warfare. In a joint statement, the PMs of Poland and the Baltic States assessed that the current crisis at their borders with Belarus had been designed by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime. They called on Belarusian authorities to stop escalatory actions.

A group of migrants has been camping on the Polish-Belarusian border for a dozen days. These individuals are not admitted into Poland, while the border is secured by the Polish Border Guard and soldiers. While quite literally straddling the fence, the migrants refuse to make a u-turn towards Belarus.