Ruling coalition leads poll, main opposition ticks off record-breaking yearly support

Poland’s governing United Right coalition has retained its top spot in a recent poll with 34 percent backing after losing one of its coalition partners, the Agreement party.

The United Right is now composed of its backbone party, Law and Justice (PiS), and Solidary Poland. Its August result is 2 percentage points lower than in the last survey, shows a new poll by a state-run pollster CBOS.

Meanwhile, the main opposition group, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), has gained 2 percentage points over the last month and could count on 18 percent of the vote. According to CBOS, this is KO’s best result this year.

Former television star Szymon Holownia’s Polska 2050 movement came in third with 11 percent, down by 2 pps since the July results. This is the lowest CBOS reading for Poland 2050 since October 2020.

The far-right Confederation and the Left followed up with 5-percent backing each, unchanged since the last survey, and would be the only two other parties to enter parliament.

The pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party, with flat 3-percent support, would fall short of the 5-percent parliamentary threshold required to win seats in the Lower House.

CBOS ran the survey on a sample of 1,167 Poles on August 16-26, 2021.