Volunteer camp with field kitchen and toilet erected at Polish-Belarusian border

On a mowed meadow a few hundred meters from the Polish-Belarusian border, a tent camp with a field kitchen and a toilet has been created, where volunteers of the Salvation Foundation and other people who came to express their solidarity with the campers on the Belarusian side of the border stay day and night.

They organised a field kitchen in the tent, where they prepare meals on large portable tourist cookers to put on dishes made of thick aluminium foil. “We have our own supplies, but also many products donated to us by the people who come here,” said the woman, who works in the kitchen.

Next to the kitchen, a sheet of camp regulations was pinned on a large board. Among others, it forbids litter and obliges to maintain order, and also orders to be polite towards uniformed persons serving at the border. No alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

There is a portable toilet in the parking lot at the edge of the village. The parking lot and the road leading to the border are tightly filled with broadcast vans of TV and radio stations.

The Border Guard has announced that 24 undocumented migrants are living on the Belarusian side. “We are sure about this number. We have photos of these people, as well as a list of their names. We also have video recordings proving that they are the same people” Marianna from the Salvation Foundation told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Foreigners have been wandering for several days on the Belarusian side of the border, near Usnarz Górny, a small village in the Podlasie province (northern Poland). Police officers created a cordon several hundred meters from the border and did not let anyone pass. Military and police cars cover the view of the camp on the Belarusian side. On the other side, there are Belarusian officers, who stand along the border.