Medical Council approves third vaccine for impaired immunity patients

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland’s Medical Council has approved a third Covid-19 vaccine dose for patients with impaired immunity, the health minister announced on Friday.

Adam Niedzielski told a press conference: “When it comes to the timing of giving the third dose, it has been set at no earlier than 28 days after the end of the basic vaccination cycle. I remind you that we are dealing here with people who have reduced immunity, so when immunity appears it is maintained for a very short time.”

Niedzielski went on to say that patients would qualify for a third dose on an individual basis, following consultation with a doctor, and that the third dose would probably become available from September 1.

He added that concerning the possibility of a third vaccine dose being available for all Poles, the government was awaiting a decision by the European Medicines Agency.

“At the moment, the agency is analysing the results of general-population research concerning the third dose, but has yet to present an position. However, without awaiting that position we want to give the opportunity for the greatest protection to those groups that are especially exposed to contact with Covid-19,” Niedzielski added.