PM praises Lech Kaczyński legacy

“Lech Kaczyński was able to combine moderation with effectiveness, romanticism with positivism. He always cared about the truth and the working class,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday in Wrocław during the ceremony of unveiling the plaque commemorating President Lech Kaczyński.

In his speech, Mr Morawiecki described Lech Kaczyński as “an intellectual who stood up for the workers”, a scientist, a leader and “a conservative who was not afraid of modernity”.

“President Lech Kaczyński was able to beautifully combine moderation with efficiency and romanticism with positivism. These combinations are so badly needed for our history and our future,” he said. The Prime Minister added that the life and path of the late President Lech Kaczyński were marked by courage, caution, insight and vision of the future.

“He always cared for the truth and cared for the working class,” Mr. Morawiecki, who also took part in the Labor Congress in Wrocław on Friday, added.

Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that for him the places that commemorates the late President Lech Kaczyński are symbols showing how and which way to go to the future.