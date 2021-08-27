Territorial Defence Force now 30,000 soldiers-strong: Defence Minister

Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT) now has 30,000 troops, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, said on Friday.

The Law and Justice party has made the expansion of Poland’s part-time forces a priority since coming into power in 2015.

Attending a military exercise in southern Poland, Mr Błaszczak said that the Territorial Defence Force now numbered 30,000, and added that although it was the youngest formation in the Polish Armed Forces it had an important role.

“They train together with soldiers of the operational forces to guard our homeland and also cooperate in nature-related crisis situations, such as natural disasters,” he said.

WOT soldiers, he added, were also involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, providing help in hospitals and health centres.

“They relieved the civilian health service of administrative tasks and proved that they were up to the job in difficult situations, as always,” he said.