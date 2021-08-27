Netflix launches first in-app gaming initiative in Poland with ‘Stranger Things’

The addition of original games based on popular content will offer Netflix subscribers something that they aren’t receiving elsewhere and could be the key to continued growth of the service.

Netflix

Netflix has launched its first two mobile games as a trial test in Poland.

Posting on Twitter the company said: “Today users in Poland can try out two Android mobile games: Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3.

The games can be downloaded from the Google Play store for free and users then use their Netflix log-in details to play the game.Netflix

“It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

Based on the Netflix original series and international hit ‘Stranger Things’, the series which premiered in 2016 is a mix of science fiction and horror and follows residents of a fictional town who become affected by secret tests into the paranormal and supernatural.

Only users with a Polish account can access the games currently and, unlike most mobile games there are no hidden costs or in app purchases.Netflix

Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix, said in a call with investors: “In the race to entertain consumers around the world, we continue to compete for screen time with a broad set of firms like YouTube, Epic Games and TikTok, to name just a few, but, we are mostly competing with ourselves to improve our service as fast as we can.

“If we can do that, we’re confident we can maintain our strong position and continue to grow nicely as we have been over the past two-plus decades.”

Based on the Netflix original series and international hit ‘Stranger Things’, the series which premiered in 2016 is a mix of science fiction and horror.Press materials

The addition of original games based on popular content will offer subscribers something that they aren’t receiving elsewhere and could be the key to continued growth of the service.

The company already offers interactive shows where the viewer decides what will happen next in the story as well as innovative interactive solutions such as ‘Headspace: Unwind your mind’ that is designed to help users relax and improve their mental health.

The international streaming service had previously announced to investors that they planned to add games to their content in July.

In a letter the company said: “We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV.

“Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices.

“We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”