We will do everything for Moldova to join EU as soon as possible: president

“We will do everything to ensure that Moldova can join the European Union as soon as possible. We are supporters of an “open door policy” in the EU,” President Andrzej Duda said on Friday during a joint statement in Chișinău, Moldova’s capital, with the presidents of the host country, Romania and Ukraine.

Poland declares support for Moldova’s EU aspirations

The leaders are visiting Moldova, among others, in connection with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

President Andrzej Duda greeted all Moldovan citizens with wishes for Friday’s anniversary.

He also reported that during the meeting of the presidents, the problems of the region were discussed – regional security, cooperation and mutual support for Moldova and its current government in “a work of reforms that will undoubtedly bring the country closer to the EU.”

“We talked about the Eastern Partnership… about Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia – countries which in this part of Europe are closest to the EU. We will certainly do everything to make Moldova join the EU as soon as possible,” he declared.

“The fact that the UK has left the European Union does not mean that the European project is over. But to show it, we should admit to the EU the countries that are closest and that aspire to join it,” the President stressed.

Andrzej Duda also reported that during the meeting, he proposed to organise another summit in the future in the same group and ”talk about what our cooperation looks like, what are the problems and to what extent Moldova still needs support.”

“I think it is important to take care of security in our part of Europe, ensure the countries are as strong as possible, that democracy in individual countries is strong, that countries are governed fairly and that the life of citizens is increasingly better,” he pointed out.

On Thursday, Andrzej Duda spoke with Moldovan president Maia Sandu and the head of the recently established pro-European government, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita. The president expressed his readiness to support reforms in Moldova, and the country’s authorities confirmed the possibility of cooperation in the areas of tax administration, digitisation of public services, regional development and agriculture.