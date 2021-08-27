Tokyo Paralympics: Poland with silver in 100-meter dash

Michał Derus won silver in the 100-meter dash (T47, partially amputated limbs) with a great time of 10.61 seconds. The result of the Pole is a new European record.

Tokyo Paralympics: Poland gets bronze in powerlifting

Another day of paralympic games and another medal for Polish representatives. Justyna Kozdryk won a bronze medal in the powerlifting 45 kg category…

see more

31-year-old Derus was one of the favourites for the medal with a two-time world championship and a six-time European championship. However, he also won a silver medal five years ago at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, silver in the 100-meter T47 dash.

The Pole crossed the finish line with a time of 10.61 seconds, which is a new European record. This result gave him a silver medal. The Brazilian Ferreira dos Santo won gold with an amazing time of 10.53 seconds, and his compatriot Junior (10.68) was third.

This is the fourth medal for Poland at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Earlier, the cycling tandem Marcin Polak and the co-driver Michał Ładosz took 3rd place in the 4-kilometre track race, and fencer Adam Castro won silver in the sabre tournament and Justyna Kozdryk won a bronze medal in the powerlifting 45 kg category competition.

However, some information appeared about the possible use of prohibited substances (EPO) in the case of the cycling tandem. Based on the long-term development of the players’ profile by performing anti-doping checks and laboratory results, as well as on the basis of an investigation conducted by the Polish Anti-Doping Agency, the presence of a prohibited substance in samples taken from both athletes was found.

If the analysis of other samples confirms the use of prohibited substances, the cyclists may lose the title of bronze medalists of the Paralympic Games and be banned from competing for four years.