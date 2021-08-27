Minister thanks for professionalism of soldiers returning from Kabul

“Thank you for the mission in Afghanistan, which you have performed in an exemplary manner,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense, said on Friday, welcoming Polish soldiers who returned from the evacuation mission in Kabul at the airport. “Thank you for your professionalism,” he added.

No Polish diplomat harmed in Kabul explosions: dep FM

see more

Two planes with soldiers of the Polish Military Contingent, who returned from a mission in Afghanistan, landed at the military airport in Warsaw on Friday.

“Thank you for your professionalism. You could say that this is professionalism of the highest trial,” the minister stressed.

“These types of missions are not easy missions, but you have already been to many such difficult missions. You are well trained, show the right attitude, high morale, you serve Poland… by taking care of the security of our homeland far beyond the borders of our country,” he pointed out.

Mr Błaszczak also emphasised that the Polish soldiers evacuated from Kabul not only their compatriots, but also Afghans who cooperated with Poland during missions and collaborators of allied countries within NATO.

The minister also expressed his condolences to the Americans after Thursday’s bombings near the Kabul airport, which killed 13 US soldiers.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the evacuation action from Afghanistan ended that day. There were a total of 44 flights, evacuating more than 1,100 people.

After the United States withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban occupied much of the country. On August 15, they entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Since then, EU and NATO countries have been in the process of evacuating their citizens and associates from Afghanistan.

The evacuation performed by the Polish services was carried out by military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees were transported to Poland by Polish national carrier PLL LOT planes.