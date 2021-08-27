You are here
Home > News > Football: difficult task for Legia in Europa League

Legia Warsaw will play against an Italian team SSC Napoli, an English team Leicester City FC and the Spartak Moscow of Russia. The Polish team landed a spot in group C of the competition after a draw that took place on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey.

The players will face a real challenge in their group. Until recently, Napoli was a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League, Leicester is more confidently knocking on the top six Premier League teams, and Spartak is a recognised brand in Russia.

On Thursday, Legia defeated Slavia Prague 2:1 in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, thus making progress to the group stage of this competition. Two goals were scored by Azerbaijani forward Mahir Emreli.


���� DO ZOBACZENIA WKRÓTCE!
�������������� See you soon @LCFC!
���� A presto @sscnapoli, @en_sscnapoli!
���� до встречи @fcsm_official, @fcsm_eng! pic.twitter.com/JZImwFgEN3

— Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) August 27, 2021


