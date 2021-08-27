More cyberattacks on Polish universities: study

More and more cyberattacks target the central infrastructure of the Polish Academy of Sciences. In August, Check Point Research published a study on cyberattacks against the school and academic institutions. The data shows that every week in Poland there are over 2,700 cyberattacks on schools, academics and research centres.

“The Polish education sector is in the forefront in terms of the number of cyber security incidents,” the publication stated. It was also reported that the increase in cyber attacks on school and academic institutions is particularly visible in Poland.

“The Science and Education Ministry has not recorded any reports or complaints about cyberattacks on schools and universities,” the ministry spokeswoman, Anna Ostrowska said.

She explained that the main activities of the ministry in the field of counteracting threats from cyberspace focus on designing systemic solutions guaranteeing safe conditions for education, upbringing and supporting schools and educational institutions in the implementation of tasks in this field.

“Over the last year, we have handled over a dozen cases at CERT Polska regarding universities or research institutes. (…). During the three years in which the law on the national cybersecurity system was active, there were no noticeable trends resulting from the interest of cybercriminals in this particular area,” Sebastian Kondraszuk, the head of the CERT Polska Current Threat Analysis Team said.

Mr Kondraszuk pointed out that such units struggle mainly with impersonating the entity’s internal systems and thus extorting sensitive data (phishing), errors in the software used, as well as attempts to use them, data leaks, intrusions, and malware infections.

The Jagiellonian University in Kraków, the University of Łódź and the Polish Academy of Sciences noticed the increased activity of hacking attempts, while the spokeswoman for the University of Warsaw stated that “the number and intensity of cyber attacks against the university we observe have remained at a similar level for several years”.