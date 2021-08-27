COVID-19: 258 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 258 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,887,739 including 155,769 still active. The number of active cases increased from 155,646 yesterday.

The ministry also announced three new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and two from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,335.

According to the ministry, 55,764 people are quarantined and 2,656,635 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,769 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 36,053,472 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,618,197 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 578 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 215,543,606 coronavirus cases, 4,489,961 deaths and 192,719,199 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 39,342,153, India has the second most with 32,603,188 cases and Brazil third with 20,676,561.