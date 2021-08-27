Belarusian regime ready to free detained Polish activists if they plead guilty: daily

“The Belarusian regime is ready to free Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut if they plead guilty and ask the dictator for ‘grace’. For now, their arrest has been extended for another three months,” the “Rzeczpospolita” daily wrote on Friday.

Polish journalist to spend a sixth month in Belarusian prison

Five months have passed since Andrzej Poczobut was arrested. The Polish activist and journalist is being held in custody in Zhodzina, near the…

see more

“Angelika Borys, the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), which is not recognised by the authorities in Minsk, and Andrzej Poczobut, a well-known journalist and the organisation’s activist, have been imprisoned in Belarus for over five months. At the end of May, they refused to leave the country and remained behind bars,” the daily reiterated.

According to the “Rzeczpopspolita,” Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime once again made a proposal to the Poles. As Yury Voskresensky, a former oppositionist and political prisoner who later sided with the Belarusian authorities said, the journalists will be released if they plead guilty and write a letter to the Belarusian president asking for pardon.

The “Rzeczpospolita” reported that Mr Voskresensky had been authorised by Ppresident Lukashenka to compile a list of people who “deserve to be released” and claims that approximately 100 of the more than 600 political prisoners wrote to the country’s leader and will start returning home in September.

Protests against persecutions of Poles in Belarus take place all over Poland

see more

“Angelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut are the only detainees whom we turned to for the second time a few days ago. We also asked President Lukashenka to pardon them,” the former oppositionist told the daily.

“There is no other way to freedom,” Mr Voskresensky said, adding that “their persistence will lead to nothing.”

When asked about the wave of illegal migrants directed by Belarus to Poland, he replied that “this wave of immigrants will not end – today there are several dozen people, and tomorrow there may be 10,000.”

“There is only one solution: Poland should return to dialogue with Belarus and stop interfering in our country’s internal affairs,” he stressed.