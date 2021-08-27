No Polish diplomat harmed in Kabul explosions: dep FM

“There is no Polish diplomat in Kabul at the moment. The military is withdrawing. We managed to protect the lives and health of our people,” Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday in response to the two explosions in the vicinity of the city’s airport killing over 70 people.

During Thursday’s briefing in Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, Mr Przydacz stressed that Poland had decided to end the evacuation from Kabul based on security reports.

“We did not want to endanger the health and lives of our consuls any longer, so the last plane with civilians landed this morning. At this point, there are no Polish diplomats in Kabul, they are already in a safe place,” he assured, adding that Polish diplomats had not appeared at the point of danger since Thursday morning.

“Thank God the lives and health of our people were saved,” he stressed.

“What was most important to me was checking the situation of our people, whether everything went according to plan. We verified it all day today – everything went as planned. Our people are safe,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.

The US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday retaliation for the attack that reportedly killed 13 US service members. At least 72 civilians died in the blasts. The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) admitted to conducting the attack.

Watch as I deliver remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the U.S. service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded. https://t.co/NBv02m3Bpm

— President Biden (@POTUS) August 26, 2021

“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing,” he promised, stressing that “these ISIS terrorists will not win.”

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” the President said, addressing the bombers, declaring that “we are working very hard right now to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack and we are prepared to take action against them.”

The attack was also condemned by Polish President Andrzej Duda and Zbigniew Rau, the country’s Foreign Minister.

I condemn in strongest terms the heinous attacks at Kabul airport that resulted in dozens of casualties, including US army soldiers, our Allies. My prayers go to the families of those affected by this act of cowardice. Poland stands with our US and Afghani friends.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) August 26, 2021

I was appalled and deeply saddened by today’s terrorist strike at #KabulAiport. I mourn with the families of the fallen US soldiers and the Afghan people and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Poland stands firmly by our allies in the fight against terror.

— Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) August 26, 2021