EC and EU ambassadors support Poland’s position on Belarus border crisis

Poland raised the issue of Belarusian activities regarding migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border at the meeting of the EU ambassadors on Thursday. The Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, said that the European Commission (EC) expressed unequivocal support for Poland and the Baltic states.

The ambassador said that he raised the issue of the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border at the Thursday meeting of the ambassadors of the Member States to the EU, which was held in Brussels.

“I presented information on the situation on the border, as well as information on the meeting of the Polish PM with the leaders of the Baltic states on the situation of the EU external border. I thanked the EC for its unambiguous support. We must take this hybrid aggression by Belarus seriously, as an attack on the EU in retaliation for EU sanctions against Belarus. [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka’s regime makes no secret that its actions against the EU are a form of retaliation,” the permanent representative of Poland to the EU said.

“The European Commission expresses its unequivocal political support in this matter. It is about the security of the EU’s external border. The Commission also declares financial support, funds if necessary,” he added.

Belarus has been flying in migrants from the Middle East, and the country’s security services have then aided the migrants to illegally cross into Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. Experts say it is an example of hybrid warfare, which aims to destabilise the countries that have been most active in aiding the Belarusian opposition.