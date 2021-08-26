Football: Legia qualifies for Europa League after knocking out Slavia

Legia defeated Slavia Prague 2:1 in the Europa League qualifiers, thus making progress to the group stage of this competition. The other Polish side, Raków Częstochowa, was eliminated by KAA Gent in the fourth round of the Conference League qualifying stage.

In the first leg, the Polish champions drew 2:2 but it was the Czechs who had the advantage and they were still considered the better side and the slight favourites to earn the promotion to Europa League.

Yet, the match started perfectly for Legia, when the visitors’ player Holes was sent off after a brutal tackle. Although the home side gained the leverage, they could not land a blow, as the Czechs were defending consistently. In the last minute of the first half, Ekpai scored a screamer from outside the penalty box to stun the hosts and put Slavia in the lead.

At that time, the Czech champions were showing that despite being one man down, they were still able to compete with Legia on equal terms. Slavia missed a decent goal chance in the 53rd minute, and that backfired on them six minutes later, when Emreli’s header made it 1:1.

The equaliser boosted Legia’s morale which coincided with the Czechs increasing fatigue. In the 70th minute, Emreli scored his second goal of the night and the hosts were one foot in the Europa League. Slavia never recovered after that goal and it was the Polish champions who would celebrate the success.

A bridge too far for Raków

Meanwhile in Gent, Raków Częstochowa lost 0:3 to the home side and bid farewell to the European competition. After a promising beginning, the Poles, who won the first leg 1:0, were pushed into defence by the hosts. Gent had a couple of perfect goal opportunities but could not get past Vladan Kovacevic. However, he was helpless when Tissoudali scored an opener from a short distance in the added time.

In the second half, Raków was outclassed by the Belgians, who scored two more goals and did not let them do much. The Polish side lost 1:3 on aggregate and it is Gent who will play in the Conference League group stage. Despite that, the club from Częstochowa, a debutant in the European competitions, may keep their heads held high.