Afghan ambassador can stay in Poland, says PM

Afghanistan’s ambassador in Poland can stay in Poland if he feels threatened following the Taliban take over of his country, Poland’s prime minister said on Thursday.

The offer came on the day Poland wrapped up its airlift of Polish citizens and Afghans who had worked with Poles in Afghanistan.

“Should he feel threatened, the Afghan Ambassador Tahir Quadiry will be granted residence in Poland,” Morawiecki said on Polish Radio, adding that Poland was “ready to give protection to all its friends.”